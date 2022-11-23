4 essential skincare tips from dermatologists

Great skin is a sign of a healthy body. Whether you are a skincare minimalist, who just wants to wash, dry and moisturize, or a beauty-treatment queen, who loves swiping on toner, serum and masks, beautiful skin can make us feel good.

Proven techniques that will keep your skin supple and firm as you age are worth their weight in gold. This might mean you’re regularly reaching for the best face serum you can find or exfoliating with the latest and greatest gadgets. But there’s no need to overdo it! If you want radiant, glowing skin, use these dermatologist-recommended tips to enhance and maintain your skin’s health.

Always Wear Sunscreen

You’ve probably heard it a million times, but it’s true: Sunscreen will save your skin. Dermatologists say to wear sunscreen every day, no matter what you’re doing. Even on partly cloudy days, the sun’s UV rays are still potent enough to dull our skin and mess with our pigmentation. The recommended dose is to apply 1 ounce of broad-spectrum sunscreen every two hours. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends SPF 30 or higher and Mayo Clinic recommends selecting skincare products with a built-in SPF of at least 15.

At the very least, apply a facial lotion with sunscreen every morning.

Scrub (But Not Too Much)

Exfoliating two to three times per week with a physical scrub or enzyme-based liquid can keep away fine lines and keep the skin looking smooth. Pick up a facial scrub that contains a gritty texture or includes AHAs and BHAs. They work to reveal brighter, more even-toned skin by removing and dissolving excess dead skin cells and sebum. Textured mitts, loofahs and brushes are great options, too.

Don’t Neglect The Neck And Hands

While we tend to focus most on the skincare needs of our faces, other body parts need just as much attention, like our necks and the backs of our hands. Any skin exposed to the sun is prone to damage. When you moisturize or apply sunscreen to your face, keep going down your neck and rub the rest into the backs of your hands.

Protect And Refresh With Serum

Lotions and creams can only do some much, but serums offer unique benefits. Many contain hyaluronic acid, a substance known for its moisture-retention properties, and ceramides, which help keep the skin’s barrier intact and healthy.

Massage a few drops of serum into your face and neck daily. You’ll likely only need a few drops. Experts recommend layering products from thinnest to thickest. If you have a thick night cream, smooth on your serum before slathering up.

An effective skincare routine can be accomplished on a tight budget and shouldn’t take much time to complete. Of course, if you want to splurge sometimes, go right ahead! Just remember, it’s not only about what you put on your face. What you eat also has an impact.

