A Smithsonian Exhibition is on tour in Utah

"Voices & Votes: Democracy in America," is a Smithsonian exhibition that is at the Utah Cultural celebration Center in West Valley City.

The exhibit helps people learn how our government works from the early days through the 250 years since!

It's in celebration of America's 250th birthday in 2026.

In addition to the Smithsonian's Voices & Votes exhibition, the Utah Cultural Celebration Center will feature free public programming and three local companion exhibitions:

● 72 Voices | 72 Votes tells the story of how West Valley City was born. Using ephemera, art and artifacts, the exhibit showcases the "progress as promised" of a city that almost wasn't. Incorporating in 1980 by the slimmest of margins, the story of Utah's second largest and most diverse city is an important one when considering both voices and votes.

● America 250 features the paintings of local illustrative artist and cat-lover Shu Yamamoto. The works interpret or recreate our nation's most historic moments and most cherished tenets using playful felines as subjects.

● Campaign Buttons 1896 – 2024. Former West Valley City Mayor and Utah House Representative Mike Winder's personal collection of campaign buttons, dating back to 1896, the first year the "pinback" began.

The exhibit is being hosted by Utah Humanities and will also travel to other parts of the state:

June 8 – August 7, 2026 | Moab Arts Center, Moab

August 15 – October 17, 2026 | Museum of Uintah County, Vernal

October 24 – December 30, 2026 | Museums at Union Station, Ogden

January 9 – March 28, 2027 | Frontier Homestead State Park Museum, Cedar City

You can learn more at culturalcelebration.org and utahhumanities.org.