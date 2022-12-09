Amazon is giving delivery drivers $5 if you tell Alexa to thank your driver

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The holiday season can be grueling for mail carriers and delivery drivers. With millions of packages to deliver by Christmas Day, it is no wonder that burnout is common.

Luckily, there is now a way you can show your Amazon driver some much-deserved love: Just in time for the madness of holiday delivery mayhem, Amazon has rolled out a new skill for their Alexa app that will allow you to give thanks — and a tip — to your driver.

Here’s how it works: Let’s say you get a hefty delivery of boxes from an Amazon driver, and you want to thank them for their hard work. All you have to do is just say, “Alexa, Thank My Driver!” to any Alexa-enabled device that you own, such as Alexa, Echo, Echo Show or your mobile Alexa or Amazon shopping app.

Then, Amazon will deliver your thanks to the driver, along with a $5 tip. The tip doesn’t come from you. It comes from Amazon itself, so this simple act of gratitude doesn’t cost you a dime. Amazon will give drivers $5 for each thank you that they receive. The promotion will end after 1 million thanks are given.

But the driver who gets the most thank yous during this time period will receive an additional $10,000 from Amazon. They will also get to pick a charity of their choice to receive $10,000 from Amazon as well.

People are sharing their experience thanking their drivers on social media, confirming that it really works. Twitter user @GirlMomProbs shared the notification she received after she tried the Alexa skill:

Psa: if you tell Alexa to “thank my driver” the driver of your most recent order will get an extra $5 as a thank you. If you don’t have an Alexa, you can use the microphone in the search bar of the Amazon app! pic.twitter.com/Khwx0bs01Z — Brooke’s Mom (@GirlMomProbs) December 8, 2022

You can use your Amazon shopping app (with Alexa enabled) or Alexa app to type out your thanks if you’re struggling to get your Alexa to understand (remember to speak slowly!). Just remember to write “Thank my driver” not “Tip my driver.”

You can read more about the Amazon promotion here.

By Bridget Sharkey, for Newsy.

