Amazon's Ring announces big change, and customers are not happy

Amazon's Ring announced a new price hike, and customers are not happy.

The security company said starting March 11, prices for its Ring Protect Basic plan will increase from $39.99 to $49.99 per year. That's a 25% price hike for U.S. subscribers. Those who pay monthly will be charged $4.99 a month instead of $3.99.

Customers in the U.K. will realize an even higher 43% increase in prices for the basic plan, with annual costs growing from £34.99 a year to £49.99.

Renewal dates will not be affected by the price hike. At whatever point in the year subscribers are due to pay, they will be billed the new price.

While customers may already have their Ring products installed, they pay the company to save security footage through a subscription plan. The Ring Protect Basic plan stores video history for up to 180 days, alerts users of any movement detected, allows the Ring Alarm to be armed and disarmed digitally, among other things.

Should a customer cancel their subscription, all saved recordings will be deleted, so the company recommends downloading them beforehand. Without a plan, the device will not save any new video footage it captures.

Those who purchased a Ring device prior to March 29, 2023, will still have access to in-app features for the expected life of their device if they cancel their plan. Those who purchased after that date will lose access to in-app features should they cancel.

Customers have taken to social media to express their frustration.

"Getting robbed by the people who claim to be there to help prevent you from getting robbed ... define irony!" wrote one X user.

Others claimed they will be taking their business elsewhere.

"So glad I have just changed out my Ring Doorbell and will be getting rid of my camera now as I'm not paying the basic plan to cover that when there are so many options out there without a monthly fee. Insanity," wrote customer Adam Herbert on X.

Ring says subscribers who cancel before their next billing date may be eligible for a prorated refund.

