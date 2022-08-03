Authorities investigate serial livestock killings in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — The Juab County Sheriff’s Office along the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food are investigating the shooting and killing of multiple livestock recently in Juab County.

While the Sheriff’s Office hasn’t shared a timeline of events, one rancher told Fox13 he came across a cow shot on the property of a nearby family member. A few days later, his own four-month-old painted colt was found shot to death.

“It’s just robbing from us all, like my little grandkids that would have been the perfect horse for them in a couple of years,” said Taw Jackman. “I don’t know why they’d do it. It’s frustrating.”

Jackman’s baby horse, named Joey, had already taken the liking of their entire family.

“You’re mad but you wonder why, why shoot a little Colt?” said Jackman, who has roughly a dozen horses and has lived in the area for his entire life. “Run horses here for a lot of years and never had this problem.”

Three livestock between the Levan and Mills area have been found dead recently. The Juab County Sheriff’s Office has called them “three separate incidents.” Between Juab County and UDAF, there’s a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals involved in these crimes.

“I hope that when somebody hears it, they can be rewarded and it would make a point to whoever’s doing this stops, they’ve honestly never raised animals and appreciated them, they’re just stealing from all of us,” said Jackman. “Hope for good honest people, because you’re vulnerable down here.”