$20,000 reward offered in multiple 'suspicious livestock killings' in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrests and convictions in connection to multiple livestock killings in Juab County.

The Juab County Sheriff's Office said there have been three separate incidents involving "suspicious livestock killings." All of the incidents were in the Levan and Mills area of the country.

In a social media post on Monday, the sheriff's office posted graphic photos of the livestock following the killings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office.