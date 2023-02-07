Ready to retire abroad? There are the best countries for a pleasant retirement

Retiring abroad can offer advantages that staying at home may not. For instance, there’s the prospect of experiencing a new culture and taking in all the sights and sounds of an unknown foreign landscape. In addition, retirees who decide to relocate overseas could benefit from a much lower cost of living, where their pension or savings will go further than they would at home. Finally, those who choose to retire abroad have the chance to enjoy an improved quality of life with warmer climates, breathtaking scenery and more relaxation time in their daily routine.

Finding the right place to retire can be a daunting task. There are many factors to consider, and it isn’t easy to know where to start. But, U.S. News and World Report used rankings from a global survey of more than 17,000 people to create its 2022 Best Countries for a Comfortable Retirement list. The list considers several attributes, including affordability, friendliness, climate and other factors. Here are the top five countries on their list for a comfortable and happy retirement abroad.

1. New Zealand

Retiring in New Zealand offers many scenic and lifestyle benefits, such as its dramatic landscapes, beaches and lush forests. With a mild and temperate climate, outdoor activities are available year-round. For those looking for an active retirement lifestyle, the options are seemingly endless. Walking trails, sailing and nature exploration are just a few of the activities waiting to be crossed off your bucket list. Financially speaking, some essential requirements must be met before one can retire in New Zealand. However, with proper preparation, retirees will find many reasons why retiring in New Zealand is an attractive option.

2. Switzerland

Retiring in Switzerland can be a wonderful experience, offering an extraordinary quality of life. While it might be more expensive when compared to other European countries, the world-class infrastructure, modern healthcare system, low crime rates and excellent public transport make Switzerland a top retirement destination. With its beautiful landscape, delicious food and friendly people, it’s easy to see why so many retirees choose Switzerland for their perfect retirement spot.

3. Spain

For those looking for peace and tranquillity in retirement, Spain offers that and more. Its Mediterranean climate and laid-back lifestyle are the perfect combination for anyone who enjoys outdoor activities all year round. Not to mention, the cost of living in Spain is considerably lower than in other European countries. In addition, the country’s year-round sunshine, stunning countryside, beaches and flexible Visa requirements make it an excellent choice for retirees.

4. Portugal

For retirees looking to plan their golden years in a coastal paradise full of vibrant culture and friendly locals, Portugal is the perfect destination. Famous for its seaside towns and historic cities, Portugal offers the ideal mix of a relaxed coastal lifestyle with access to urban attractions. Plus, living costs are lower than in many other destinations. The country is suitable for active retirees, too, due to a vast array of activities. Retirees can enjoy coastal adventures like kayaking and deep-sea fishing excursions, food-oriented pursuits like winery tours or guided cooking classes, and of course, great golf courses.

5. Australia

Retiring in Australia is an attractive prospect for many seniors. This friendly nation features stunning landscapes and mild winters, making it the perfect backdrop for a peaceful retirement. The cost of living can be a bit expensive, but the higher standard of living more than compensates. Whether you want to relax on the beach or explore some of the beautiful national parks, retiring in Australia offers a quality lifestyle that’s hard to beat.

As you can see, there are many factors to consider when choosing a country to retire to. Each country has its own unique benefits and drawbacks, so it’s essential to do your research before making a decision.

See the full list of best countries to retire to at U.S. News and World Report.

