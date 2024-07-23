Biden will deliver primetime address Wednesday after dropping out of presidential race

President Joe Biden will address the nation Wednesday for the first time since dropping out of the presidential race.

“Tomorrow evening at 8 p.m. ET, I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people,” the president said on X.

On Sunday, the president published a letter announcing he was dropping out of the 2024 election. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris shortly after.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president," President Biden stated in the letter. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term."

Wednesday's address will be the first time the president is appearing live before the country since ending his bid for president. President Biden had been in Delaware recovering from COVID-19.

Speaking at a White House event on Monday, Harris said the president was "feeling much better and recovering fast."

RELATED STORY | Kamala Harris honors President Biden at event, says his legacy is 'unmatched in modern history'