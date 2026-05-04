Bobcat killed by dog after attacking multiple people in Arizona, officials say

PRESCOTT, AZ — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a bobcat believed to have been involved in multiple attacks in the Prescott area was killed by a dog Monday morning.

On Sunday evening, deputies responded to an attack involving a bobcat in the Inscription Canyon area. A man suffered “significant injuries” and was taken to a hospital for treatment, but the bobcat was not located.

On Monday morning, deputies and animal control officers responded to another incident in which a bobcat reportedly attacked a woman. This attack was more than seven miles away from the first incident.

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A third attack was reported a short time later by a person who was walking in an area nearby. The walker’s German Shepherd dog “heroically intervened, successfully fending off and killing the bobcat,” YCSO says.

Officials say the dog was injured during the attack and is receiving care from a veterinarian.

Another dog was reportedly attacked by a bobcat, marking the fourth known incident in this string of attacks. Officials are now looking for any other possible victims or pets that may have been attacked.

All three people who were attacked are getting treatment for cuts and bites, and it’s believed that the same bobcat was involved in all of the attacks due to the extreme rarity of these occurrences. However, officials are asking the public to remain cautious.

Anyone with information or additional incident reports, including pets, is asked to contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department. You should seek immediate veterinary care if your animal was attacked, YCSO says.