Boy uses stolen gun from dad's car in fatal shooting of 10-year-old

A 10-year-old boy in California is now facing murder charges after he took a gun from his father's car and used it to shoot and kill another 10-year-old boy.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, officers responding to a shooting call around 4:30 p.m. in the Foothill Farms community on Saturday found the victim unresponsive and bleeding from his head and neck in a parking lot.

Deputies quickly began performing CPR until Sacramento Metro Fire Department arrived, but the 10-year-old victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The sheriff's office said that after detectives arrived at the scene and interviewed witnesses, they detained 53-year-old Arkete Davis, who had asked his son to get cigarettes from his car. His son then found a gun in the car, bragged about it being his father's, then shot the victim once and ran into a nearby apartment.

Detectives found the gun near a trash can, suggesting Davis tried to get rid of it. They confirmed Davis couldn't legally have a gun, and the recovered firearm had been reported stolen in 2017.

Authorities took the unidentified child, who shot the victim, to the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility and charged him with murder. Meanwhile, Davis was arrested and taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail. He was charged with several felony firearm offenses, along with child endangerment and accessory after the fact.

Davis is being held on $500,000 bail, with a court appearance set for Jan. 3.

