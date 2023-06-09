Caring for the caregiver

One in five Utahns or 400 thousand adults here in our state care for a family member with a serious health problem or disability. Oftentimes their own health is overlooked.

Executive medical director for Regence Dr. Daniel Meltzer said, “The reality is that most of us at some point will be called upon to be caregivers for others."

A role, Meltzer said, that can be quite taxing.

“It's exhausting right? Any of us that have been parents know it can be tiring, and having said that, right, it can be incredibly meaningful. Giving back to people who may have cared for us. Knowing that people we care about are getting the love and the care that they need and deserve," said Meltzer.

But caregivers need to keep an eye on their own health, or they may face burnout.

"It can take a lot of time. It can be a financial strain, particularly there's an opportunity cost for not otherwise working and earning income, can feel socially isolated that the calendar of those for whom were caring is taking taking advantage of our own if you will," said Meltzer.

For about 40 percent of Utah caregivers, they put in hours comparable to that of a full-time job - and that's typically without any financial compensation.

But there are things caregivers can do to tend to their own needs and gain support while they are caring for others.

"Having group sessions, meeting other people that are doing the same work. Blocking out time so that we can refresh and take care of ourselves. Reflecting with peers also is super important and and other family members again for whom you're not delivering direct care," said Meltzer.

Meltzer also advises caregivers to talk to their healthcare provider.

"They have tools and tactics and tips and resources to provide caregivers to help them do a better job."

With a number of great online resources available as well that can help caregivers be more effective:

caregiver.org

Aging & Adult Services

Local Caregiver Resource Groups