Healthier Together: The pandemic's impact on kids

Prioritizing children's mental, emotional and behavioral health is something experts say is vital right now after the pandemic caused an interruption to life as they knew it.

Dr. Amy Khan, Executive Medical Director for Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah says,.

Dr. Khan says that like adults, kids had significant disruptions to their lives. She says, "Some of our kids have lost ground academically and others have felt isolated, even neglected, lonely. Many have shown signs of emotional distress including anxiety and depression and overall feeling a bit awkward."

The school disruption is affecting more than just academic development.

"From preschool through high school graduation, school is much more than just learning," says Khan.

According to experts children develop their critical thinking, social skills, a better sense of self and how to work with others through their schooling.

Now that the end of the pandemic is near, Khan says it is a good time to determine the resources available to help your kids get back on track.

"What does your health plan offer – and what does the school offer?" says Khan.

Helping your child get caught up in the classroom but also addressing the mental toll the pandemic has taken.

"Some parents might find services made available through telehealth or virtual care as well as checking out some of these self-guided tools that can help build resiliency, mindfulness practices, really to help kids deal with some of the emotional challenges that they’re dealing with at this time.

Khan also suggests the CDC parent resources toolkit for information and guidance on youth well-being.

