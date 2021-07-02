Healthier Together: Travel Safely This Summer

Ready for a getaway? You’re not alone. After over a year of being cooped up, Utahns are ready to hit the road for some summer fun.

“It’s understandable that we would need to get a chance of scenery and create some memories to help rejuvenate our emotional well-being,” says Dr. Amy Khan from Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah.

Khan says as you plan that road trip, make sure to keep your families safety top of mind.

“Be purposeful this summer. Be sure to wear a seatbelt, obey the speed limit and don’t drink and drive,” says Khan.

Statistics show most vehicle crashes occur during the summer months, with the most fatalities here in the U.S. between June and August. And for teenage drivers, fatal accidents are 26 percent more likely.

Kahn says, “It’s a good time for parents to give your teen a refresher course. Set some clear guidelines and model good behavior. Stay focused. Buckle up. Obey the speed limit and don’t text and drive.”

Other suggestions to help keep your summer travel safe include:

- Take frequent breaks during long trips

- Make sure the driver is well rested

- Stay hydrated

- Have healthy snacks and packable cooler ready meals

- Plan the trip in advance

- Remember the hand sanitizer

- Stay protected – get your COVID-19 vaccine if you are eligible

“My advice is to just prepare before you go,” says Khan. “Make sure you have your health insurance card, you have a list of medications you’re taking and bring enough medications that will last the time that you’ll be away, and even download your health plan’s app. That can be super helpful in finding care should you become ill or one of your family members gets sick during your travels.”

