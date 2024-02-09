How inversion can affect your health

We all know the air we breathe during an inversion isn’t necessarily healthy, but you maybe surprised by its harmful impacts.

“Air pollution can cause long term health issues.”

Dr. Talaat Al-Shuquirat, a pulmonologist with Revere Health who practices in Provo and Salem, Utah, said, “There's clear data that's connecting air pollution with mortality, cardiovascular diseases, increased risk of dementia, respiratory diseases. Sadly, the most vulnerable group is the children.”

The biggest contributors to the bad air we breathe – the use of fossil fuels like car exhaust – and those tiny harmful particulates getting trapped near the surface where we live and breathe thanks to Utah’s inversions.

“First of all if you have a respiratory problem like asthma or COPD I recommend the patients to not be outside,” said Al-Shuquirat.

He also advises we check the Air Quality Index.

“The air quality index is something that measures five pollutants outside - which is essentially the ground level ozone, then particulate matter and then nitrogen, and then sulfur dioxide, along with carbon monoxide,” he said.

The Air Quality Index is on a 0-500 scale, with 0-50 considered healthy, and anything above 300 dangerous. But even if it’s a green air day, Dr. Al-Shuquirat said kids shouldn’t play near high traffic areas and recess on bad air days should be held indoors.

“It's affecting us, it's affecting our planet and we are contributing…We should think differently as individuals and a society as far as what to do,” he said.

Al-Shuquirat suggests we all try to make simple changes like idling less, carpooling more, walking or biking and limiting your trips. You should also be aware of any increased health issues, especially for those who already suffer form asthma or COPD.

“If they need to use their rescue inhaler more than twice a week on average, then they need to call their doctor,” he said.

FOX 13’s AirView powered by Tellus provides up-to-the-minute air quality information where you live. Click here to see the map and find out more.

