Local non-profit works to break the cycle of generational poverty

A local non-profit is working to break cycles of generational poverty in Utah.

“We really look for those youth who need us most, and then we go deep,” said Friends of the Children Utah Executive Director Kelsey Lewis.

Friends of the Children has operated nationwide for the past three decades, and while they've only been here in Utah for the past three years – they’re already changing lives dramatically.

“83-percent of youth who are paired with a friend go on to graduate from high school, despite the fact that 50 percent of their parents dropped out of high school. 93-percent remain free from involvement in the juvenile justice system, although 60 percent have parents who are incarcerated. And 98-percent avoid early parenting, although 85 percent were born to a teen parent,” said Lewis.

The program works by identifying youth ages 4-6, who face the toughest systemic challenges like homelessness, foster care, and generational poverty.

“Once we identify youth and their fit for our program, we pair them with a full-time professional mentor,” said Lewis.

Not just volunteers, but people who are paid to work with these youth through their high school graduation.

“Really, by moving mentorship out of the volunteer realm and professionalizing it, we’re able to make that long term connection and commitment that’s needed for transformational lifelong change,” said Lewis.

Financial backing of this non-profit is crucial to its success in our state.

“Regence BlueCross BlueShield made an initial catalytic investment to bring this program to Utah,” said Kelsey.

Other donations from Cambia Health Foundation, The Clark and Christine Ivory Foundation, O.C. Tanner, The Call Foundation, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have helped this program thrive in our state.

Lewis said, “We have the evidence that shows this model works, that if we invest early in these children and we stick with them for the long term, they can have different life outcomes.”

Meeting with youth where they are in schools, homes, their Kearns Clubhouse, and in the community.

You can learn more about Friends of the Children and find out how you can make a difference at friendsutah.org.