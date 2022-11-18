'Movember' for men's health

Have you noticed a few more mustaches or bears on men lately? The 'Movember' campaign to focus on men’s health is well underway.

Justin Jones, Well-Being Consultant for Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah has jumped on the trend and is attempting to grow out his own beard to support the cause.

“It really brings to the light the importance of physical activity and moving more,” said Jones.

He said exercise and physical activity is a good way men can combat depression and suicide.

“Physical activity, exercise, and moving more can have a profound effect on our emotional well-being…at the end of the day, physical activity works. It helps break up this chronic stress cycle that we can sometimes be under,” said Jones.

He recommends at least 30 minutes a day five days a week of moderate physical activity.

“It helps reduce isolation as well, and that’s something we need to talk about. We’re not good about talking about that. It’s important to have that aspect along with the physical well-being improvements,” said Jones.

Dr. Jim Polo, Executive Medical Director for Regence BlueCross BlueShield said he can get behind any campaign that brings attention to such an important cause.

“If you just think about it from a social perspective, we train men to be strong, tough and not defective. Men are far less likely to seek help when they’re struggling with some sort of an emotional problem.”

Polo said the pandemic helped people talk more about isolation and mental health, but there’s still a long way to go.

“Men are much more susceptible to actually commit suicide when it comes to depression.”

Another serious issue for men’s health – prostate cancer.

“The number one type of cancer diagnosis that men will potentially deal with, ironically enough, prostate cancer in general is very slow growing, and the reason why that’s important is that it’s all about early detection. So that if you can detect it early, the chances of a cure are very high,” said Polo.

He recommends a simple blood test called PSA or a prostate specific antigen test at age 50. Or with any family history, to start at 45.

Testicular cancer – the number one diagnosis in younger men – is also something to watch out for. Dr. Polo recommends self-testing and learning from a physician what to watch out for.

“Cancers that are testicular generally are painless, so your body’s not going to be giving you any clues that something is going on. And that’s why that self-exam becomes so important,” said Polo.

Living healthier lives and working toward reducing preventable deaths – Movember is an important movement for the men in our lives.

Regence recommends to check your health plan to find out what mental health resources may be available to you. There are also several resources and organizations available to help: