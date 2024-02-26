Odyssey House brings onsite mental health services to schools

Odyssey House is a known non-profit in Utah, helping its clients overcome addiction.

Now, the organization has created a new program that allows on site mental health services in some of Utah’s larger school districts, teaching students coping strategies.

“It’s been really nice to be a part of a preventive program that is centered on healthy choices and building up coping skills prior to like late intervention,” said Licensed Clinical Social Worker Olivia Friedrichs.

“The goal of therapy is to make it accessible.”

Friedrichs is based at Highland High School in the Salt Lake City School District – one of five districts in the state to offer on-site mental health services as suicided and addiction prevention.

Teaching coping skills like ‘self-validation’ that can help anyone facing challenging situations.

“Gosh the feeling that I’m having is so bad. I’m just going to notice it for a second. I know that it will be gone. It won’t last forever,” said Friedrichs.

She said deep breathing and mindfulness help, along with knowing somewhere you can turn to talk and trying to be that – particularly for the teens in your life.

“For one, genuinely checking in on people’s feelings without trying to problem solve for them. And offering like being a stable strong support system for a student. And kids in general being a safe person they can come to. Letting them know that there are coping skills outside of substances, other people, money and other high-risk behaviors and modeling that for them as well,” she said.

For more on the resources offered through Odyssey house, visit odysseyhouse.org.

And know there is always help available.

“It takes a lot of bravery, and everyone is on their own time. But the water is warm, we’re here for you,” said Friedrichs.