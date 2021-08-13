Pregnancy & vaccines: what you need to know

The CDC this week further pushed its recommendation that pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine. This after new data shows no increased risk of miscarriage from the shot.

But it’s not the only vaccine recommended for expectant mothers.

Dr. Drew Oliveira with Regence BlueCross BlueShield says, “Vaccines are really important, and are available for you to have a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby.”

Dr. Oliveira says there are three vaccines you should get before you’re pregnant, and three you should get during your pregnancy.

Prior to becoming pregnant, you should get the following vaccines:



The Varicella Vaccine to prevent chicken pox

MMR or Measles, Mumps and Rubella, which can help prevent birth defects

HPV Vaccine to help prevent cervical cancer

Once you are pregnant, these three vaccines can help protect your baby:



The Flu Vaccine

DTAP (Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis Vaccine) which helps prevent whooping cough for your baby before he or she can be vaccinated

COVID-19 Vaccine

“There are multiple studies showing that women who are pregnant are at higher risk for complications from COVID-19, both for themselves because they are moderately immunocompromised as well as for their pregnancy,” says Dr. Oliveira.

The CDC this week is now urging pregnant women to get their shot amid a surge in cases of the Delta Variant.

While many women may be hesitant, Oliveira says, “There’s also lots of evidence now that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective during pregnancy.”

In fact, new data shows no increased risk of miscarriage. The vaccine also passes protection on to newborns.

Oliveira says vaccines are important t to our entire community, helping wipe out diseases that were once much more common.

“Things like polio, pneumococcal infections, some of the ear infections we don’t see anymore. Hepatitis A and B are greatly reduced thanks to vaccines,” says Oliveira.

Click here for more information from the CDC about vaccines during pregnancy.

