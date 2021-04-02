Spring is a great time to refresh your health

It's that time of year when you may be doing a little spring cleaning around the house. It's also a great time to take look at what you can do to make improvements to your health and well-being.

Allie Henderson, Wellness Consultant for Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah says, "With spring here, it's the perfect time to focus on a refresh."

Henderson shares her five top tips to help create a healthier you:

1. Get enough sleep

2. Eat your veggies

3. Step up your physical activity

4. Practice sun safety

5. Focus on your mental health

Henderson says, "Whether you believe it or not, everyone needs about 7-9 hours of sleep each night."

Less than that, and she says you can trigger hormones in your body that can lead to weight gain, Type 2 diabetes, and other long-term health issues.

As far as diet goes, Henderson says, "This year, instead of trying the latest fad diet, just try to increase the number of fruits and vegetables you eat each day."

Some simple swaps like spiralized zucchini for noodles, lettuce as a wrap, and cauliflower for rice can make a big difference. Henderson says beans, mushrooms, quinoa and tofu are also great substitutes for meat.

"Don’t forget about physical activity," says Henderson. "Everyone needs about 30 minutes each day for 5 days a week to see an improvement in your heart health and your mental well-being."

If that activity takes you outside, don't forget the sunscreen. Henderson says, "You’ll want to use an SPF of at least a 30 and reapply every couple hours."

Finally, it's a great time to focus on your mental health. "Try things like gratitude, deep breathing, spending quality time with loved ones, mindfulness practices, serving others, journaling or yoga. There are many great things you can do for your mental health and that’s just a short list of ways you can start," says Henderson.

If all of this advice seems overwhelming, try just tackling one thing on the list. Even just one small change can go a long way in improving your overall health this spring and beyond.

