Type 2 diabetes increasing in younger adults

The good news is that Utahns are beating the national trend when it comes to developing Type 2 diabetes. However, nearly 200-thousand people are living with this condition in our state – a condition which is reversible and preventable.

Doctors are finding that Type 2 diabetes is increasing in younger adults.

“There are no symptoms so you wouldn’t know if you’re not talking to your provider or getting screened,” said Nicole Saint Clair, Executive Medical Director forRegence.

And millions are at risk.

The prevalence of Type 2 diabetes has been dramatically and consistently on the rise the last few years across the country – now at 10 percent nationwide. In Utah those with Type 2 diabetes is at 8.4 percent.

“The variety of different risk factors and kind of just the way that our lifestyles are we are see that people are having an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes at a younger age. We are seeing some of those lifestyle factors, not really the best diet, and pretty sedentary lifestyle – not a lot of exercise. We’re seeing that teens and kids are having a pretty increased rate of Type 2 diabetes, as well, which we used to only talk about as an adult disease,” said Saint Clair.

Saint Clair recommends speaking with a health provider about screening for pre-diabetes.

“There is this state before many people convert to full diabetes where we can see that you’re on that road. Where we can see that the way your body metabolizes your food has changed a little bit. And while you’re not quite diabetic you’re in this category of pre-diabetes,” she said.

A critical time to act – making a change in your lifestyle and a dramatic difference for your health.

People with diabetes have a higher risk for heart diseases, stroke, kidney failure, blindness and other complications.

“The amount of time that you have diabetes also increases your risk of having some of these complications,” said Saint Clair.

She said the biggest contributing factors are lack of exercise and poor diet.

“Diets that are heavy in ultra processed foods and heavily processed meats and lots of what we call simple carbohydrates which are kind of like candy, crackers and all of the yummy treats,”

Something we see a lot of as we get into the holiday season. A good reminder than an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.