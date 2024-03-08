When is telehealth right for you?

Over the past few years virtual care has soared. It escalated during the pandemic and only continues today – benefitting many in our state’s rural areas, or those who may otherwise find it hard to connect with specialists or who would have to travel long distances for follow ups.

RegenceExecutive Medical Director Dr. Dan Meltzer said, “Telehealth is a lifeline. It really is the conduit, if you will, for people to speak with and in many cases see a clinician.”

Meltzer said that clinician can be a specialist, a primary care physician, physician’s assistant, or nurse practitioner delivering critical medical services via virtual visits.

He said, “Telehealth, or virtual care, sometimes called ‘digitally enabled care,’ we really saw it as a lifeline during the pandemic when access was inhibited or in some cases prohibited.”

Since then, its use has only continued, with most doctor’s offices in Utah reporting a 50-70 percent increase in use of virtual care.

“I tend to think of it, not necessarily, instead of in person care, but the other way to frame it is in addition to,” said Meltzer.

He said telehealth makes it easier to ask those follow up questions, inquire about prescriptions, and more.

An important thing to consider is when telehealth makes the most sense for you.

“First of all is really the severity of your condition,” said Meltzer.

Chest pain, difficulty breathing, bleeding that will not stop, and other similar conditions are all reasons to seek in person care at an emergency room, urgent care facility, or doctor’s office.

“Second of all, can be access. So do you have access in person to primary care, to specialty care, or not?” said Meltzer.

Rural areas can benefit from telehealth options since many people live in more remote areas across the state and must travel a significant distance to the nearest doctor’s office.

Virtual care can also help offset long wait times and backlogs with a recent nationwide survey showing a shortage of primary care physicians.

Cost can also be a factor to consider.

“Oftentimes virtual care can be less expensive than in person care,” said Meltzer.

But when deciding on what to book for your next visit, Dr. Meltzer said to consider your connection capabilities.

“You want to make sure if you are going to access virtual care, that you literally have the bandwidth to do it,” he said.