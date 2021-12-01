Enjoy holiday cooking with FOX 13s favorite festive recipes

This holiday season, FOX 13 is helping bring some cheer to your kitchen with some of our favorite recipes.

Kelly Chapman's Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

This bread is extra moist, loaded with pumpkin flavor, and studded with chocolate chips. Serve slightly warm with a smear of butter for a delicious seasonal treat.

Kelly Chapman Kelly Chapman's Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

Ingredients:

1-2/3 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

15 ounces (1 can) canned pumpkin

1/2 cup canola oil

2 large eggs

1 cup chocolate chips

Instructions:



Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a loaf pan with non-stick spray. Add the flour, brown sugar, sugar, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, salt, and baking powder to a large mixing bowl and whisk to combine. To a smaller bowl, add the pumpkin, oil, and eggs, Whisk well to combine. Pour the pumpkin mixture into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Stir in the chocolate chips. Spread the batter into the prepared loaf pan and bake for 45-55 minutes or until a tester comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes in the pan before removing to a wire rack to cool completely

Tips and Notes from Kelly

Store, tightly wrapped, on the counter for up 2 days or in the refrigerator for up 7 days. For longer storage, slice the bread and wrap individually. Store in a freezer bag for up to 3 months. Thaw on the counter overnight before serving. To rewarm slices of bread, heat in the microwave for 10 seconds.

Click here for a printable version on Kelly's Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

April Baker's Pecan Stuffed Dates

If you're looking for a holiday appetizer that will please any crowd, look no further!

Ingredients:

8 oz. dates

30 pecan halves

10-12 bacon slices

Instructions:



Preheat oven to 400 degrees Stuff each date with a pecan half. Cut each piece of bacon into 3 pieces and wrap one piece around each date. Secure with a toothpick Bake until bacon is crisp - about 12-15 minutes Drain grease and serve!

Damon Yauney's Rum Balls

I usually eat more than I cook at the holidays! But here is one of my favorites that’s easy to make. Teetotalers beware, there’s no baking so the alcohol doesn’t cook out!

Ingredients:

2 cups vanilla wafers

2 Tablespoons corn syrup

1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

2 Tablespoons cocoa powder

1 cup powdered sugar

1/3 cup rum, whiskey or brandy

Extra powdered sugar for rolling

Instructions:



Crush vanilla wafers into fine crumbs. Mix all ingredients well. Roll by teaspoonful in powdered sugar. Put in covered tin (plastic container, etc.) and refrigerate. (No baking required!)

Click here for printable versions of April's stuffed dates and Damon's rum balls

Allison Croghan's Puppy Chow

I've been making this recipe since high school. It's fun around the holidays and even all year round. We used to make it for each other whenever we had a birthday at school. Despite the name, it's for humans only - don't feed it to your dog! Store this in an airtight container and be sure to not over-stir or smash all the pieces. Enjoy!

Allison Croghan

Ingredients:

1 stick of butter

1 cup of creamy peanut butter

1 bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 box of rice chex cereal (corn chex cereal will work, too!)

Powdered sugar

Large bowl with a lid

Large clean paper bag from the grocery store (one you would carry groceries in)

Instructions:



Melt the butter on the stove top. Once melted, mix in the peanut butter and chocolate chips and stir until all melted and creamy Pour chocolate mixture over the chex in the large bowl. Stir to make sure it's evenly coated Pour some powdered sugar into the paper bag, add the chocolate covered chex, and shake Add powdered sugar until you think it's covered evenly

Click here for a printable version of Allison's Puppy Chow

Amy Nay's Lime-Pear Jell-O Salad

This is my absolute favorite at family parties and is originally from my Grandma Bonnie Nay. This one is so perfect for Christmas tree molds served individually - that's my favorite way to serve it for holiday parties.

Amy Nay

Ingredients:

2 - 6 oz packages of Lime Jell-O

2 Quarts of Pears

16 oz cream cheese

2 pints whipping cream

Instructions:



Drain your pears and put the 2 cups of the liquid from the jar into a bowl Heat 4 cups of liquid (your pear juice and 2 cups of water) Dissolve gelatin and cool in refrigerator until syrupy. Blend together pears and cream cheese in blender. Then add to Jell-O until blended well. Whip the cream until it forms soft peaks. Fold into mixture, then pour into either a 9 x 13" pan, a bowl or molds. Chill for at least 8 hours then cut into squares or serve from bowl or present on a dish and decorate with whipped cream and maraschino cherries.



Click here for a printable version of Amy's Jell-O salad

Morgan Vance's Apple Walnut Salad

This salad is always a must for us to balance out all the heavy stuff at a holiday meal. You can personalize this recipe to your liking by adding more of whatever ingredients you prefer. No exact measurements here, just whatever feels right!

Ingredients:

Romain lettuce or spinach

Honey Crisp or Gala apples

Red onion

Walnuts

Feta cheese

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Olive Oil

Instructions:



Put your leafy greens of choice in a bowl with chopped apples (the crisper the apple, the better) Add as much red onion as you like, add a little at a time until you get your desired ratio Throw in some walnuts. Pumpkin or sunflower seeds are also great additions Incorporate crumbled feta into the salad Add balsamic vinaigrette to your liking. You can also mix in some olive oil for some added flavor.

Rhineer Family's Green Bean Casserole

This tasty side dish is Jeff Rhineer's mom's recipe! Serve it up with your favorite entrée for a classic holiday feast!

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons butter

2 cloves garlic minced

1/2 cup finely diced onion

8 oz. mushrooms diced

3 cups chicken broth

3 cups fresh green beans

10 oz. can mushroom soup

1/4 cups Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Crispy Fried onion strips

Instructions:



Saute garlic, onion and diced mushrooms in 2 Tablespoons of butter on the stove Bring chicken broth and green beans to a boil and cook green beans until tender. Drain the broth, then place green beans in a baking dish Mix together mushroom soup, parmesan cheese, salt and pepper and pour over the baking dish. Add in the garlic, onion and mushrooms from the stove. Top the casserole with crispy onion strips and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes

Click here for a printable version of Morgan's apple walnut salad and Jeff's green bean casserole

Kerri Cronk's Raspberry Cream Cheese Pie

This deliciously creamy pie is a great way to end any holiday meal!

Kerri Cronk

Ingredients:

Graham Cracker crust

8 oz cream cheese

1-1/2 cups powdered sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups fresh raspberries

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

Instructions:



Combine cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla and 1 cup of heavy cream and beat until fluffy Add remaining cup of cream and beat on high until thick. Pour mixture on graham cracker crust and chill In a small sauce pan on the stove, combine raspberries, sugar, cornstarch and water - bring the mixture to a boil, then let it simmer for 3 minutes. Cool the raspberry preserves before pouring them on top of the pie. Keep pie chilled and enjoy!

Click here for a printable version of Kerri's pie

Jenny Hardman's Charcuterie Board

I’m no chef and if you know me, you know cooking is a rare occasion at my house which is why charcuterie boards have become one of my favorite things. They’re a great crowd pleaser plus they’re easy to assemble.

There’s no right or wrong reason when it comes to your board - assemble what you like and group things together however they best fit and are visually pleasing. I like to use small bowls for things that are loose and will fall off or items that may be a little messy.

For Thanksgiving and parties where meat is the main event I typically don’t include cured meats on my board. I like to do fruits and veggies, nuts, popcorn, snacks, cheese, etc. For parties without a main meat I add an assortment of cured meats.

Feel free to reach out to me on social media, @jennyhardmantv. Cheers and have fun with your board creations!

Jenny Hardman

Ben Winslow's Easy Egg Nog

Need a little somethin’ to get you through the stress of the holiday season? I don’t really cook, so this is a really easy recipe.

Ingredients:

Egg Nog (whatever brand or flavor you want)

Bourbon (again, any brand you like will do)

Instructions:



Buy your favorite seasonal egg nog Mix in your bourbon of choice with the egg nog to your taste. No exact measurements here, try a little at a time until you get your desired flavor. Happy Holidays!

Have a happy holiday season and enjoy cooking some of FOX 13's favorite recipes! If you try any of these recipes, be sure to send us a photo or tag us on social media!