Festival of Trees extravaganza set to returns to benefit Primary Children's Hospital

SANDY, Utah — For the first time in three years, a half-century old Utah holiday tradition will once again welcome the public to partake in a popular Christmas extravaganza.

Festival of Trees is returning to the Mountain American Exposition Center in Sandy with opening day set for Nov. 30. Because of the pandemic, it will be the first time the event is open to the public since 2019.

Featuring nearly 500 highly-decorated Christmas trees, about 120 wreaths, gingerbread houses and many other holiday collectibles, Festival of Trees benefits medical care for children at Primary Children's hospital and Intermountain Healthcare's Primary Promise program.

Last year, the event raised $2.3 million last year for patient care.

While an 80-person volunteer team helps put together the popular event, the group says thousands of families, organizations, and business make the magic happen.

CLICK HERE for tickets to attend Festival of Trees.