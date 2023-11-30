Park City lodge unveils 12-foot gingerbread firetruck for holidays

PARK CITY — Just behind the anticipation to see Santa Claus on Christmas Eve is waiting to see what kind of delicious concoction a Utah resort bakes for the holidays.

With members of the Park City Fire Department on hand Thursday, the Stein Eriksen Lodge unveiled a 12-foot long gingerbread firetruck to be the centerpiece of the resort's holiday display.

While impressive, don't count on this firetruck putting out any flames, although it could douse a few sweet tooths along the way as it contains:



190 pounds of gingerbread

120 pounds of icing

10 pounds of chocolate

400 egg whites

It took a full team more than 50 hours to construct the tasty truck.

The firetruck has taken its place in the resort's lobby where previous holiday gingerbread displays such as Star Wars, Home Alone, Frozen and Peanuts have entertained visitors.

“Firetrucks have a way of lighting up the child in all of us – the awe, inspiration, and nostalgia – and we’re excited to bring it to life for the holiday season,” said Executive Pastry Che Chef Garcia. “This also serves as a great opportunity to partner with our local fire department and honor our brave firefighters for their incredibly selfless service.”