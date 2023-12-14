A healthy approach to eating during the holidays

As we head into the thick of the holiday season, food temptations are all around us. This can be difficult for anyone, but especially those dealing with diabetes or pre-diabetes.

“The holidays can be tough on people with diabetes, especially those new to diabetes management, and leave some feeling like they’re missing out on family traditions surrounding special foods or desserts,” said Tiana Barker, registered dietitian nutritionist with Intermountain Health. “But there are simple things people can do so they don’t miss out on their favorite foods.”

Barker shared these five tips to help you get through the season in a healthy way.

1. All food fits – you don’t have to say no! Just be smart with how much you consume.

2. Don’t feel obligated to finish your plate.

3. Listen to your body – you don’t have to say no to that second chocolate! Just pay attention to your hunger cues.

4. Say yes to snacks, no to feasts – it’s actually healthier to eat several small meals and snacks scattered throughout the day.

5. Find healthy flavors through herbs, spices and extracts so that you still enjoy the food you eat, even when you’re being mindful.

Barker also mentions that exercise helps give your body the signals it needs to process sugars for energy.

Want more tips? Intermountain’s Weigh to Health program offers people ways to manage their health and diabetes throughout the year.

You can also learn more about Weigh to Health and other nutrition services at IntermountainHealth.org.