Important reminders for snow safety

In much of the world the summer sun signals the busy season for outdoor activities and injuries.

Not so much in Utah, where millions flock to the mountains to enjoy the snow. Thousands of those folks wind up in Utah’s emergency rooms.

“I love to ski.”

Intermountain Health Doctor Tom Nelson has found the sweet spot in what he does for play, and for work in the emergency room.

“We really love that sense of camaraderie. And we love the thought that we can help people in an impactful way. So we're really lucky to do what we do,” said Nelson.

He sees first-hand the connection between the things he loves.

“I personally have treated quite a few patients who have significant injuries up at the ski resorts,” said Nelson.

What he’s noticed…ski safety has a lot to do with preparation and observation.

“If you're going to go up to the ski resorts, or if you're going to take your children up to the ski resorts, you've got to have a helmet. That's really just become part of the equipment in this day and age. And it's such a lifesaving device. And beyond that, making sure you're in your comfort zone. Don't get in over your head on certain runs that maybe you shouldn't be on. If the lighting is poor, slow down. We've had a lot of flat light this year,” said Nelson.

Most of us do something with even more potential for danger in the winter…by driving.

“The percent of car accidents we see absolutely goes up in the wintertime. And the key there is just slowing down and not being in a huge rush to get where you're going, especially if the weather is inclement. If folks could just bring their speeds down and recognize that there's ice all over the place, if it's snowing out, the visibility is going to be poor. And really staying focused on what you're doing.

Of course, winter’s sneakiest dangers surround our homes, starting with simple slips and falls.

“The classic setup is someone wearing slippers or shoes with no grip on them and going out and slipping on ice and falling,” said Nelson.

That can result in broken wrists, ankles, hips, and even head injuries.

And then there’s the chore of clearing all the snow.

“That's a really strenuous activity. And that can be a significant stress on your heart. So, we do see folks coming in with heart attacks or damage to their hearts, by virtue of of how hard they were working, shoveling,” said Nelson.

Nelson said it is important to also think about the elderly or vulnerable loved ones and neighbors and loved ones after a snowstorm. Helping clear snow can be real lifesaver.