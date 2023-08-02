Simply Birth offers childbirth options for moms, dads

Childbirth in hospitals didn't happen so much a century ago. In fact, Jimmy Carter was the first American president born in a hospital. So it makes sense that the experience is evolving.

"Things have changed a lot, and I'm loving that we're able to give moms and dads so many different options, because I think it's important," said Intermountain Health Childbirth Educator, Erin Packer RN. "Birth is one of those mild, mental, big life changing events that you'll always remember. And so for them to be able to have those experiences, those memories that they want to have. I think it's so important for our patients."

It used to be that future parents would say they wanted childbirth to be one way and the question would be why? Instead, the question now is why not?

"Absolutely. Why not? Why can't we make those options available to you? If you don't want to have an IV? Why do we need to have one what do you know?" said Packer.

Intermountain has a program they call Simply Birth located in three hospitals in Utah.

"They're in a setting where they're able to have that home birthing center environment. But then if things happen, and things do happen every once in a while, they have medical staff that can just intervene right then and there if they need to," Packer said.

It's what used to be called natural childbirth, and it's not for everyone.

"...we usually have our moms apply around 20-28 weeks gestation, they can apply later on if they want to," explained Packer. :But it's a screening process that we do with moms to see how high risk how low risk they are. We have moms, they have to take certain required education classes to prepare them for going unmedicated."

The Simply Birth program is for mothers who want minimal medication and spontaneous labor. Mothers who qualify are low risk and are willing to take classes and have committed support on hand.

Most births go just as planned, but a homey environment in a clinical setting means intervention is available.

"Then if things happen and do things do happen every once in a while, they have medical staff that can just intervene right then and there if they need to," explained Packer.

For Intermountain and other providers, the shift is towards offering options rather than dictating care. Mothers who aren't coming in with a whole lot of ideas of how they want childbirth to be may be scared and overwhelmed, and they want some guidance.

"That's one of the biggest things is moms, I feel like you know, especially maybe first time moms, but this is their first labor and birth experience, or even if they've already had more than one child is fear of the unknown," said Packer.

Intermountain runs its three Simply Birth programs in Layton, Cedar City and St. George.