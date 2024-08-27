Watch Now
Red Lobster to close an additional 23 locations. Here's where they're located

Between 2019 and 2024, Red Lobster said it lost about 30% of its customer count.
Posted

Red Lobster plans to shutter 23 additional locations, the company announced in a court filing.

The company said it would terminate leases at the following locations:

  • Arizona: Yuma
  • Arkansas: Little Rock
  • California: La Mesa
  • Colorado: Colorado Springs
  • Florida: Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola and Port Richey
  • Georgia: Jonesboro
  • Illinois: Bourbonnais, Geneva, and Peoria
  • Indiana: Michigan City
  • Minnesota: Golden Valley and Maple Grove
  • Missouri: Maplewood
  • New York: Bronx and Queensbury
  • North Carolina: Jacksonville
  • Ohio: Strongsville
  • South Carolina: Cayce
  • Virginia: Alexandria, Richmond and Virginia Beach

In May, the company announced it would go through the Chapter 11 process after facilitating a flash sale of its assets. The company also closed dozens of locations across 20 states.
To help get the company back on its feet, Red Lobster garnered $100 million in financing as it attempted to pay off its debt. In its filing, Red Lobsters said it went from having over $100 million cash on hand to less than $30 million from 2023 through early 2024.

Between 2019 and 2024, Red Lobster said it lost about 30% of its customer count.

At the time it filed Chapter 11, Red Lobster had 551 U.S. restaurants.

