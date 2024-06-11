Texas reclaims having the world's largest Buc-ee's location

Watch Now

Buc-ee's has opened its 50th location and its 35th in the state of Texas.
A shopper peruses items near a display of Buc-ee's beaver stuffed animals in the bed of a pickup truck inside a Buc-ee's store.
They say everything is bigger in Texas, but for a brief time, the world's largest Buc-ee's was not in Texas. Now the state can once again boast about having the world's largest convenience store.

On Monday, the chain of humongous gas stations and convenience stores opened a 75,000-square-foot location along Interstate 10 in Luling, Texas. The location boasts 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options.

The store's opening marks the 50th Buc-ee's location and 35th in Texas. Buc-ee's expanded outside Texas in 2019 and has opened locations in eight other states.

Previously, the title of the world's largest Buc-ee's belonged to a location that opened in Sevierville, Tennessee, that opened in 2023. The Tennessee location is just under 75,000 square feet.

“We are thrilled to open the doors to the world’s largest Buc-ee’s travel center right here in the Great State of Texas,” said Buc-ee’s director of real estate and development Stan Beard. “It’s particularly exciting, considering this is the Buc-ee’s that started it all, so we are really looking forward to celebrating with the incredible people of Luling.”

Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated the new Buc-ee's opening and its founder Arch "Beaver" Aplin III.

"Personally, and I think I can say for the state of Texas, we are proud of Beaver Aplin," Abbott said. "He started a convenience store with the typical Texas entrepreneurial spirit. It provides a great product, quality service, and the cleanest bathrooms in the United States of America. Customers clearly loved it and wanted it more. It is so widely acclaimed that Forbes listed it as No. 1 for customer experience."

The Buc-ee's opening will provide a significant economic boost to the town of about 5,600 residents. Buc-ee's says the location will employ about 200 workers.

