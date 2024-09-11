Trader Joe's will reportedly restock its viral mini tote bags by this date

Still kicking yourself for not getting your hands on a Trader Joe's mini tote bag? Don't worry; your second chance might be coming sooner than you think.

The colorful canvas products, which have been sold out since their February release, will be back on store shelves on Sept. 18 for a limited time, according to a representative who spoke with KTLA and USA Today. Scripps News reached out to Trader Joe's for confirmation but hasn't yet heard back.

But be ready to act fast; if the restock is anything like the initial drop, the $2.99 accessory won't stay available for long.

After becoming a viral sensation, the mini totes sold out nationwide after causing a Stanley cup-level of chaos in stores, with videos on social media capturing shoppers fighting to grab as many bags as possible.

Soon enough, the Trader Joe's mini totes were gone from stores and being resold on marketplaces like eBay for more than 300 times the original price. One listing offered a set of all four colors — green, yellow, red and black — for a whopping $999.99, while another listed just the yellow for $700.

It was a shock to the company, which told Scripps News at the time that it sold more than anticipated before it even had the opportunity to promote the product in any form. The Trader Joe's representative also said it did not endorse the resale of any of its products and that customers could expect more totes straight from the source by late summer.

So now it appears "late summer" means late September. And until then, there's always the Trader Joe's classic canvas tote.