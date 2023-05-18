13 camping chairs to get you ready for summer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Warm weather is a great time to dust off your camping gear and figure out what needs to be replaced or upgraded for some outdoor adventure.

A camping chair is one of those key items that makes for a more comfortable trip out in Mother Nature. But how do you know which camping chair to choose?

REI offers some tips, including knowing what your “end use” is, i.e. taking it backpacking or being able to load it up in your car. For chairs you’re going to be carrying on your back, you’ll want to look for the lightest materials and a compact size.

If you’re using your camping chair mostly in a social group, you might want to make sure it has plenty of pockets, cupholders and maybe an accessory table to go with it.

REI also has a neat graphic explaining the different types of camping chairs out there.

“Chair designers have gone a little wild in recent years, so you have a lot of options for your downtime gear,” the outdoor outfitter says.

One type of chair is the classic camping chair with four legs, a vertical back and a flat seat. There are also low chairs, which are best for uneven ground and have a lower risk of toppling over. You can also find rocker and glider chairs, suspended chairs that swing, scoop chairs with no separated back and seat and three-legged and two-legged chairs.

As for camping chair accessories, many manufacturers are branching out beyond the simple cupholder. Additional features to consider include the option to recline, options to seat two people and even heating! You can also find chairs that come with a canopy, sunshade, umbrella, footrest or side table.

Outdoor Gear Lab says it’s good to think of how else you might use your camping chairs besides camping. Maybe you’re also looking for a good chair for the beach, tailgating or a concert.

If you’re looking for more specific suggestions, here are 13 camping chairs in a variety of styles and with high ratings from users to consider.

The NEMO Equipment Stargaze Reclining Luxury Camping Chair ($217.31-242.45) comes in five different two-tone shades. It both swings and reclines and is The Wise Adventurer’s top pick for a heavy-duty camping chair.

The Helinox Chair One Original Lightweight, Compact, Collapsible Camping Chair ($109.95) has 4.8 out of 5 stars among 1,652 ratings on Amazon. This collapsible camping chair comes in seven colors and sits low to the ground. It also weighs just 2.10 pounds.

The Ozark Trail High Back Camping Chair ($59) comes in two color combinations and stands out for its high back and headrest. It folds and has a cupholder and spot for your phone too.

The GCI Outdoor Everywhere Portable Hillside Chair ($45.84) has a carrying strap and folds flat easily. Its strap and buckle system adjusts to uneven terrain and a mesh back allows for more ventilation.

The Go With Me Jubilee Portable Chair ($59.99) works for a wide age-range of kids. It comes in pink, teal or gray on Camping World’s site.

The Coleman Portable Camping Chair with 4-Can Cooler ($33.77-$44.98) has a whopping 55,719 reviews on Amazon with a 4.7-out of 5-star rating. The seat is cushioned and comes with an insulated cooler pack on one arm that can fit up to four cans.

The ALPS Mountaineering King Kong Chair ($79.99) has a larger, 24.5-inch seat and can hold up to 800 pounds to accommodate different sizes, making this a great heavy-duty camping chair. Besides pockets and cupholders on the armrests, there’s also a pocket on the upper back of the chair.

Like most things YETI, the YETI Trailhead Collapsible Camp Chair, Navy ($300) isn’t cheap but it’s made from top-quality materials. The Flexigrid fabric is tough and can hold up to 500 pounds. The chair is also UV-resistant so it won’t break down in the sun and the elements like other plastic and fabric chairs.

Sold by Costco, the Timber Ridge Folding Director’s Chair, 2-pack ($99.99) has 4.8 stars out of 5, as well as 9,426 reviews. The chair has a side table with spots for your phone and a beverage. It also has molded armrests and is made out of lightweight aluminum.

The KingCamp Lumbar Back Padded Camp Chair ($84.98-94.99) has an adjustable lumbar support belt you can move around for the best backrest. It also has a cooler bag on the camping chair arm. The chair also has a higher back that’s on a slant and is padded all over.

The Coleman Forester Series Sling Chair ($84.99) has a comfortable, slouchy sling design and can be used with an accompanying footrest ($29.99). The steel and polyester chair can hold up to 250 pounds, and a cupholder adds to the functionality.

The Sport-Brella Beach Chair with UPF 50+ Adjustable Umbrella ($72.60) is great for the beach but also for camping with its steady feet and vented fabric seat. The attached umbrella is adjustable so you can shift it according to the where the sun’s headed.

The Ozark Trail Camping Love Seat Chair ($63.89) is Popular Mechanic’s pick for best budget two-seat or loveseat camping chair. The chair is stuffed for comfort and folds up easily according to reviewers.

Which camping chair would be your pick?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.