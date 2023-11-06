Chiefs beat Dolphins in Germany, Travis Kelce sets receiving record

The Miami Dolphins better “Shake It Off” as the Kansas City Chiefs defeat them 21-14 in the first-ever regular season NFL game in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday.

And that win came with a new record holder.

While it was a quiet game for Travis Kelce, the Kansas City tight end (and Taylor Swift’s new boo), with just three catches for 14 yards and being targeted only four times, he still managed to become the franchise leader in receiving yards with 10,941, surpassing NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez's 10,940 total, according to Bleacher Report.

The Chiefs had a 21-point lead at halftime, with two touchdown passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, according to ESPN.

The NFL is actively seeking new avenues for growth, particularly on the international front. Germany is currently the league's fastest-growing market, and from the looks of it, the Chiefs were very much Frankfurt's favorite team.

The NFL arriving in Germany had everyone buzzing. Like when Kansas City was all hyped up for the World Cup, it was clear that Frankfurt worked hard for this, with fans saying, "We can't believe the NFL is here in little ole Frankfurt!"

The town went all out, adorning its airport with massive Mahomes billboards and hosting a Chiefs Kingdom Party where hundreds of Chiefs fans showed up and received free T-shirts.

The party was a hit, with 500 tickets selling out online in just three hours, and everyone showed up to join the fun. But that’s not all.

Throughout Frankfurt this weekend, you couldn’t miss the Chiefs fans who had come from all over the world, united by their love for the team. It was like a Chiefs melting pot with fans from the UK, Germany, and beyond, all gathered in one place.

