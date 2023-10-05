Christina Aguilera is producing a stage version of 2010’s ‘Burlesque’

It has been 13 years since Christina Aguilera’s “Burlesque” was on the big screen.

But the movie is getting a second life on the stage. Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Aguilera will be an executive producer of “Burlesque: The Musical.” She will also be writing songs for the musical along with Sia and Diane Warren. Steve Antin, who directed the original film, is the book writer.

Details are still incoming, but some entertainment industry watchers think the musical will likely debut in the United Kingdom.

This guess is based on the fact that dancer Robyn Antin, Antin’s sister and the creator of The Pussycat Dolls, posted on Instagram about the musical project and tagged it #LONDON (she’s been posting from there, however, so this could also just refer to her location). She implies that she is choreographing the musical, as she references how excited she is to work with her brother 24/7.

Antin has since deleted her Instagram post, along with the accompanying image of the musical’s poster, but not before it caught the media’s attention.

For his part, Steve Antin has long discussed wanting to turn the 2010 movie into a stage show.

“It morphs what’s best about TV, Broadway, film and digital entertainment. It’s a hybrid television event/series taking the movie to the next level,” he told EW in 2020.

There is no word yet on if Cher will be involved in the project. However, considering that the “Burlesque” star formerly slammed Antin’s directing abilities, we may assume she’s out.

“Terrible director! Really terrible director. And really terrible script,” Cher told The Guardian in 2012. “I remember him saying to me, ‘I don’t care about what you say, I just want to shoot the dance numbers.’ Had it been shorter, it would have squeaked by and been a really good popcorn movie.”

Despite a less-than-stellar box office showing and dim reviews, the music of “Burlesque” was considered its saving grace.

Songwriter Diane Warren won a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song for “You Haven’t Seen The Last of Me.” The song was also nominated for a Grammy in the Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or for Television category. Christina Aguilera also secured herself a Grammy nod for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media.

Watch Cher perform the film’s “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me” below:

So, although the movie was panned by critics, a stage version might be a better fit for the material thanks to its rousing musical numbers. It could be a fun theatrical experience for sure!

