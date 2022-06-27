Cinnabon Just Released Its First Non-Cinnamon Roll, And It Looks Amazing

Cinnabon may be best know for cinnamon rolls (and filling your local mall with irresistible smells), but now the brand is introducing a new treat that, for the first time ever in the U.S., does not feature their famous cinnamon flavoring.

New limited-time-only Chocolate BonBites are a chocolatey take on the sweets shop’s Cinnabon BonBites treat. Baked with Cinnabon’s classic dough, the BonBites are layered with a chocolate schmear on the inside and topped with both chocolate frosting and cream cheese frosting.

“We’re a bakery-inspired brand, and that gives us the permission to experiment and get creative with new and popular dessert flavors, such as chocolate, within our treats,” said Michael Alberici, vice president of marketing for Cinnabon, said in a press release. “We know chocolate is a classic, familiar flavor that Cinnabon fans love, and we are confident that guests nationwide will enjoy new Chocolate BonBites, too, no matter the occasion — whether it’s a summer gathering or an anytime chocolate craving.”

You can grab the Chocolate BonBites in a 4-count or 16-count pack, starting at $4.79, at mall bakeries, Maverick and Pilot Flying J Travel Center locations now through Sept. 11. To drink alongside the new treat, Cinnabon suggests ordering a MochaLatta Chill, an iced drink that combines chocolate and coffee and is then topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

If you don’t have a Cinnabon bakery near you, Krispy Kreme is also dishing up some new treats, including something you definitely wouldn’t expect from the doughnut shop.

For the first time ever, Krispy Kreme will soon begin serving ice cream at select locations. The the ice cream is created with the secret Original Glazed Doughnut recipe and will be available in shakes, cones and cups, with flavors ranging from Lemon Filled, Cookies & Kreme, Birthday Batter, Coffee & Kreme and other doughnut-inspired favorites.

Unlucky enough that you don’t have a Cinnabon nor a Krispy Kreme nearby? Me too! Fortunately, Cinnabon also has a few frozen products available in the freezer aisle of grocery stores nationwide.

The frozen breakfast items range from the popular cinnamon rolls to caramel pecan rolls, sausage and egg sandwiches and even a biscuit chicken sandwich.

