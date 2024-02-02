Classic Logan gas station restored as flower shop

LOGAN, Utah — Gas stations like these are embedded in our urban and rural landscapes, symbols of the automobile's influence/impact on twentieth-century America.

But they aren’t all relics of a bygone era.

One old gas station in Logan is making a comeback. At least on the inside anyway.

“This was a Sinclair station that was going back to the mid-30s,” said Tony Johnson, a local developer in Logan. “It was a little different gas station that was here, a wood brick structure with two gas pumps."

It was then replaced with the current standing structure during the 1950s where it served as a gas station for nearly 20 years.

Johnson runs a Logan development company in charge of the restoration of the old gas station on Center Street, having bought the property from a friend who had used it as a car detailing shop.

This historical restoration project is one of several in Logan that Johnson has taken on over the last 15 years.

“I enjoy the history, it seems to me that too many buildings get torn down that I think could be preserved and repurposed for, you know, for some other use,” Johnson said. “But when we've had an opportunity to be able to acquire some buildings that seem to fit the that had good bones that they're worth saving.”

Johnson, born and raised in Logan, fixed the structural needs of the building and added the original gas pumps.

But instead of filling up gas tanks, this station will serve customers something more fragrant and colorful.

“And so it'll look like a like a gas Island or what have you,” Johnson said. “But it's that's all just for the aesthetics, it's going to be a flower shop.”

Local flower shop owner Hailey Larsen, who owns the nearby Meraki Floral business, has leased the space from Johnson.

“So the current place we're in right now is also a historic building,” Larsen said. "That just holds so much more soul. And that's important to me, we've been looking for new space for a little bit because the current space is pretty small.

While Johnson admits that while fixing vintage gas stations may be a novelty, it provides worthwhile benefits for the general public.

“There's some benefit that's derived and returning to the community, cleaning up the corner, providing a place for somebody to run a business that's going to be supported by the community,” said Johnson. “And so we get some satisfaction out of that too.”

Larsen hopes to be more than just a floral store. She plans on making her new shop a community gathering space.

“I plan to do community dinners and classes I want to open those bay doors up and just welcome everybody,” Larsen said.

Johnson plans to be a regular customer.

“For being from Logan, I gotta buy flowers on occasion, you know I'd love to come here and buy some from her," he said.