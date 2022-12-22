Community bands together for St. George family whose mother died in childbirth

ST GEORGE, Utah — This holidays often bring joy and feelings of gratitude, but one young family in St. George is suffering from incredible heartbreak; the loss of their mother during childbirth.

Caitlyn Alaska Wilson died Wednesday from complications during labor while giving birth to her second child, and now husband, Jared, will raise the couple's 18 month-old, Lincoln, and newborn, Gabriel, without any memory of their mother.

The community has banded together in the spirit of the season through a GoFundMe account asking for help, with $13,000 already being raised by 200 donors.

"During this Christmas season, we ask that if you're able and willing to donate to this family in need," said Bailee Walther, Caitlyn's sister.

While nothing can replace the tragic loss of this young mother, the family thanks anyone willing to help.

"We are so grateful for all the love and support that we have received."