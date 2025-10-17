From aviation to cybersecurity, Jordan Academy for Technology and Careers is a Cool School

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Whether students are looking to be a nurse, a cybersecurity professional, or even a pilot, Jordan Academy for Technology and Careers (JATC) in the Salt Lake Valley might just be the place to start.

"JATC, unlike traditional high schools, gives you a lot more opportunities to learn about the career you're interested in," said Ty, student ambassador at the school.

Ambassadors like Ty visit local middle schools to educate students about the various programs they can participate in at JATC.

One of those standout programs is aviation, where students don't just learn about flying; they actually practice in state-of-the-art simulators.

"These guys are lucky enough to operate these Redbird simulators," explained instructor Mr. Krason. "They're FAA-approved, so students can earn hours toward their pilot certificate by flying the simulators."

For students like Keaton, hands-on experience like this is a dream come true.

"I've always wanted to be a pilot," he said. "Whenever planes are above me, I love to track them."

The school also offers a growing cybersecurity program, where students are learning the skills needed to protect against online threats.

"A large part of our course is this cabling right here," one student explained. "We actually ran all of this cable and connected it to all of these computers."

In the CNA course, students learn practical skills for clinicals, such as CPR and bedside manner. Meanwhile, robotics students are encouraged to use creativity and problem-solving as they design and build.

"There's a lot of freedom," one student said. "We get a budget and then just get to go wild."

At the end of the morning, Granite Credit Union surprised engineering teacher Amber Saffen with a donation.

"It is so wonderful," Saffen said. "The state, my administrator, the district — everyone has been so supportive in helping students gain the skills they need to move into industry."

