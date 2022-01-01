Darienne is from Draper, Utah and is so excited to start her broadcast journalism career in her home state!

She graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Communications and Political Science. She did an independent research study her senior year on colorism in minority communities and hopes to continue to explore social issues across racial and ethnic groups throughout her career.

Her journey at FOX 13 started in February 2022 when she was an intern and upon graduation in May, moved to a new role on the Assignment Desk, and eventually fulfilled her goal of becoming a reporter in October 2022.

When not working you can catch Darienne at a pilates class, thrift stores around the state, finding the best pan cookie in Utah, or with her Savannah cat, Safari.

Darienne loves hearing story ideas and talking to people from around the state, so feel free to reach out to her through email at Darienne.DeBrule@Fox13Now.com or by sending her a message on social media.