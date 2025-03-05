Monticello Academy is a Cool School of the Week that Thomas Jefferson would love

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Thomas Jefferson would surely appreciate this week's selection of Monticello Academy in West Valley City as the Cool School of the Week sponsored by Granite Credit Union.

"The teachers and the students, they're really nice, kind and when you're a new student, they'll just welcome you," said Monticello student Daniel.

"We have an amazing community of students, staff, and parents here and I feel so lucky to be a part of it," added Principal Lindsey Heinig.

At Monticello Academy, some students start their day in the lunchroom for breakfast. The school lunch ladies make sure the kids are prepped for the day with good nutrition.

"We've started a program, the 'Fresh Fruit Vegetable Program,' where [students] get to try new and different fruits and vegetables offered in their classrooms twice a week," explained one of the school's cafeteria employees.

The school has had incredibly smart students, athletes, and artists, but it also makes sure to teach things that make you a good person.

"One of the coolest things about Monticello Academy is our emphasis on character education," said Executive Director Dane Roberts. "We want our students to understand integrity, character, hard work, and respect."

At the end of the morning, FOX 13 News surprised Miss McKendrick — a teacher at Monticello Academy — with a donation from Granite Credit Union.

"We're celebrating our 90th anniversary, we started with teachers, and we're so excited to be here celebrating you," said Charlotte Toone with Granite Credit Union.

Upon receiving the surprise, McKendrick was speechless and her students were excited.

If you know a cool school, CLICK HERE to submit your nomination to Good Day Utah.