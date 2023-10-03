Utah's new favorite Halloween candy may scare a few

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is fond of its uniqueness when compared to other U.S. states, but it's possible many will believe the state took things a little too far when it comes to Halloween candy.

After a year ruled by Tootsie Pops, the new survey from candystore.com shows that Candy Corn... yes, the controversial yellow, orange and white treat some don't even classify as candy... is the Beehive State's most popular Halloween candy.

Forget Hershey's Kisses and Snickers bars (even that house that gives out the full-sized bars), Candy Corn is tops in Utah, the only state where the waxy goodies are No. 1.

Tootsie Pop's fell from the top of the ladder in Utah to No. 2, while M&M's check in third in 2023.

The state rankings are determined by how much of each candy is consumed in each location, and Utah downed 414,446 pounds of Candy Corn during the survey period.

While Candy Corn did not rank best in any state other than Utah, it did make the national Top 10:

