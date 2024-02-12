Sandy company 'incredibly proud' to have created massive Super Bowl flag

SANDY, Utah — The Kansas City Chiefs may have won Super Bowl LVIII, but a locally-owned Utah company is feeling like a big winner after taking the field in front of millions of viewers Sunday.

During Reba McEntire's performance of the National Anthem just before kickoff, a massive 11,250 square foot American flag was unfurled on the Allegiant Stadium gridiron, all thanks to the work of Colonial Flag in Utah.

The family-owned store in Sandy created the 75-foot by 150-foot flag for the big game, and celebrated the honor on social media the day after it was seen around the world.

"We're incredibly proud that Colonial Flag had the honor of crafting this iconic symbol of unity and patriotism! It was an absolute thrill to see our craftsmanship showcased on the biggest stage in sports," the company wrote.

The company has a history with Las Vegas and the stadium where the flag was showcased, having created a full-scale vinyl mockup of the field that was used in groundbreaking back in 2017.

Colonial also created a giant flag in the shape of the United States that was used ahead of last month's NFC Championship Game. They also produced a flag for the 2023 College Football Playoff Championship Game between Georgia and TCU.

While the players got all the glory Sunday night, it was Old Glory that put Utah on the map during the biggest game of the season.

"Thank you to everyone who tuned in and shared in this unforgettable moment," the company posted. "Here's to many more opportunities to inspire and unite through the power of our nation's beautiful flag!"