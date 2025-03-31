How an organization started during the pandemic is continuing to grow

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — An organization born during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow.

Utah Crisis Food Response delivers groceries to individuals and families who lack the mobility to get to a store or community food pantry. “It started out with like 24 deliveries a month,” said Carie Fanning, the nonprofit’s executive director. “Now, we are doing about 450.”

Fanning estimates the organization served roughly 3000 people in 2024 with enough food to account for 100,000 meals. “Our organization is really passionate about making sure that everyone in our community is fed,” she said.

Utah Crisis Food Response works with food pantries to deliver boxes of groceries and toiletries to people in Salt Lake County and Utah County. “They are so grateful when we bring them food,” she said.

The service helps those who don’t have transportation or have physical struggles that are a barrier to getting to a grocery store. “We are a small organization doing a big job,” Fanning said.

The organization has experienced huge growth since its inception, and Fanning believes it will continue as the need for this service continues to increase. “When I look for this organization in other communities, it's not there,” she said. “I just see potential for growth and being able to serve people in the community throughout Utah and possibly growth outside of that.”

Because of their commitment to the community and efforts to fight food insecurity, Utah Crisis Food Response is being awarded the Smith’s Zero Hunger Hero award for the month of March.

Ways to donate, volunteer, or request their services can be found at the Utah Crisis Food Response website.