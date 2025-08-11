Understanding Utah's new cellphone policy in classrooms

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah law banning cellphones during classroom instruction goes into effect this school year, and districts across the state are rolling out policies to comply.

“Cellphones prove to be a major distraction. You’re not going to be able to learn algebra if you’re trying to pay attention to what your friends are texting you. Or that Snapchat message might be more important than your English class,” Jeff Haney, spokesperson for the Canyons School District, said.

Governor Spencer Cox signed the bill, Senate Bill 178, into law back in April.

While the law sets the standard, each district is creating its own guidelines for different grade levels. In the Canyons School District, high school students must keep their phones silent and out of sight during class unless a teacher allows them for instructional purposes. They can still use them before and after school, during passing periods, and at lunch.

Elementary students can bring phones to school but must keep them powered down and stored away for the entire day. Middle school students must keep their phones silent and out of sight during class and passing time but can use them at lunch.

Posters, emails, and announcements are reminding students and parents of the changes, according to Haney. “We also think that it’s not just going to reduce the distraction in the classroom, but it’s going to reduce those instances of online harassment and bullying,” he said.

The Jordan School District started shaping its cellphone policy before the state law was passed. District leaders surveyed parents, teachers, and students for input. “This will be an opportunity to see how that goes. And we’re open to feedback, we’re listening, if we need to adjust, we’re certainly open to that,” Michael Anderson, associate superintendent, said.

The law allows exceptions for emergencies and for students with medical needs that require cellphone use.

Haney encourages families to review their district’s specific cellphone policy before the first day of school to avoid surprises.