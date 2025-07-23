How volunteers are making a difference and providing a lifeline for Utah families at Murray Children's Pantry

MURRAY, Utah — An idea to fill weekend food packs for children has grown to provide hundreds of thousands of meals to Utah families.

The Murray Children’s Pantry came to life in 2020. The original idea for the facility was to provide weekend packs of food to fill any gaps children may experience when they are unable to eat at school cafeterias.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused the pantry to expand to serve families with boxes filled with enough food to last an entire week. “It is very gratifying to be able to do this,” said Jim Brass, the president of the Murray Children’s Pantry.

Every week, volunteers fill dozens of boxes with 84 meals that are picked up by families in need on Tuesday morning.

Brass estimates, within 90 minutes, all of the boxes have been distributed. “It [the need] is big and it's growing,” Brass said. “We did 112,500 meals last year. That's more than our first two years combined. It's 30,000 more than the year before.”

He adds, the pantry is on pace to set another record this year.

The pantry relies on donations to keep its doors open. It has no paid employees and nearly all of the funds donated are used to purchase food. Utilities and insurance are the only costs the pantry incurs other than purchasing food.

With a growing need and a shoestring budget, the Murray Children’s Pantry often encounters challenges. The dedication of volunteers allows the pantry to continue serving its mission. "When you give food to someone who hasn’t had food in weeks and they have children and they give you a hug – that's what makes all the work worthwhile. I tell people, it infects you,” Brass said.

The Murray Children’s Pantry is the recipient of the July 2025 Smith’s Zero Hunger Award.

To learn more about their services and how to donate, click here.