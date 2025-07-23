Explore Utah's pioneer history: Rare diaries and artifacts at the University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday is Pioneer Day in Utah and that means parades, family gatherings, fireworks and of course, a rodeo.

But at the J. Willard Marriott Library on the University of Utah campus, they have something more for folks who might want to delve a little deeper into Utah‘s history.

A collection of rare diaries and other material written by the pioneers that you can actually spend some time with.

After nearly 180 years, the words in those newspaper articles, diaries, and other materials bring the past to life, according to rare books librarian Lyuba Basin.

“So I think that the story of the pioneers is a story of today and it’s just as impactful," she said.

Although not from Utah nor a member of the the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Basin is a first generation child of immigrants who were seeking a better life in this country, which is why these stories resonate with her.

“Within these guidebooks, within these newspaper clippings, we see that story really coming to life about what these people wanted out of the west," Basin share.

“I actually live in Emigration Canyon and so I think about the trials and tribulations of the early pioneers on a daily basis when I come down the canyon to the university of Utah,” stated Theodora Soter, the assistant curator of rare books at the library and also a child of immigrant parents. “And so looking at these other people’s stories, I actually find myself seen in these stories and these accounts. And I wanna share that with other people because I think it’s a really powerful feeling!”

Soter says the special collections library is making these pioneer stories available for anyone who wants to learn about them.

“These books can sit on the shelves and no one can see them, but what’s the point then, right? But these were made for people to use and to look through and to work with and yeah, they’re reflecting us," she explained.

Basin agrees, saying, “Sharing the history with the community and having everybody have an understanding of where we came from. Even if you’re not necessarily from Utah like myself, it’s all part of our history.”

You don’t have to be a student at the university or even affiliated with the university to spend time with these documents. But you are asked to make an appointment and you can do that online here.