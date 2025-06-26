The crucial role of Youth Futures in addressing youth homelessness in Utah

OGDEN, Utah — An organization is helping protect children who are experiencing homelessness. Youth Futures operates shelters in Ogden, Cedar City, and St. George. The organization is the first residential support temporary youth shelter in Utah, serving youth ages 12-17.

“We will take any youth at any time because we want them off the streets,” said Melissa Freigang, a representative of Youth Futures. The home was founded by Kristin Mitchell and Scott Catuccio in 2015. Since then, they’ve assisted more than 6,000 at-risk youth.

“They are extremely vulnerable so our goal is to keep them off the streets,” Freigang said. “That's how we keep them safe and warm and fed.”

Freigang shared statistics indicating about 7,000 youth in Utah will experience homelessness at least one night a year. That’s why she believes in the mission of Youth Futures.

According to Freigang, youth experiencing homelessness are four times more likely to face homelessness as an adult. Youth Futures has an 80% success rate in preventing adult homelessness.

While the focus of the facility is safety, food plays a large role in the program’s success. Youth Futures estimates they serve around 13,000 meals per year. “We believe that meals are a gateway to youth because they are hungry,” Freigang said. “So, if we can serve them nutritious meals and we can draw them in and they can come for a drop-in, then we know that we are making an impact.”

Youth Futures has 44 beds between its 3 shelters statewide. For their work to keep children safe while also eliminating hunger, the organization was honored with the Smith’s Zero Hunger Hero award for June and received a $500 gift card.