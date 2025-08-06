How you can protect kids on the roads as Utah schools go back to class

SALT LAKE CITY — With schools returning to class, a lot of things change, including alarms shifting earlier, routines moving, and remembering to buckle down on safe driving habits.

Whether you are dropping your kindergartner off at a new school or driving yourself to class for the first time, Utah officials say safety on the roads is everyone's responsibility.

"Making sure that we are aware of what's new on the roads and that’s going to be kids, going to and from school, there's a new generation of kids that are going to kindergarten and first grade," explained Jason Mettmann, the communications manager for the office of Utah Highway Safety.

Experts say the easiest way to reduce the risks on the road is to not be in a rush, as getting out the door often takes longer than you think, don't have distractions behind the wheel, and never go faster than 20 miles per hour in a school zone.

For Karri Jensen, the crossing guard coordinator for Sandy City, it's important to remember that kids have different perceptions. "Those kids don’t have that gap judgment, they don’t have the ability to test that distance like a driver would," Jensen stated. "You need to be sure to give that pedestrian the entire length of the crosswalk to pass through."

And when it comes to school buses, the Department of Public Safety reminds all drivers that if you are behind a bus with the stop arm out, there is no scenario where it is okay to pass.

"If that stop arm comes out, you must stop completely, until it goes back in to give those students plenty of time to cross," Mettman said. "On a second violation, it is $2,000, a third, it's $3,000. This fine is serious for a serious driving behavior."