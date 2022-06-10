Pest company offering $2,000 to release cockroaches in your home

What would you do with an extra $2,000? Perhaps you would take a trip, pay off debts, invest it or use it on necessities like gas and groceries. Now, what would you do for an extra two grand? If you would allow someone to release dozens of creepy, crawly, hard-to-kill insects into your home, a pest control company wants to talk to you.

A North Carolina company called The Pest Informer is researching new and improved ways to get rid of pests. Specifically, they want to try a new technique to eradicate cockroaches.

The company wants to test the technique in real-world settings as part of its research.

“In this study, we’re willing to pay homeowners $2,000 for us to release American Cockroaches into your home, and test out a specific pest control technique, to be able to gauge how effective this treatment is,” The Pest Informer wrote on its website.

The company seeks five to seven households willing to allow them to release approximately 100 American cockroaches into their homes. In addition, you must be willing to permit the company to test out a specific treatment and film the progress.

There are some rules if you are considering applying. First, you must be at least 21 years old, and either own the home or be able to provide written approval from the owner. In addition, you must agree not to use any additional methods to get rid of cockroaches during the study.

You can reside anywhere within the continental U.S. In addition, the company promises that all treatments they test will be safe for families and pets.

But what if the treatments they are testing don’t work? No worries. The Pest Informer promises to use traditional cockroach treatment options to eliminate those roaches at no cost to participants.

They expect the study to last about 30 days.

If you meet the requirements and want to try this unique income opportunity, go to thepestinformer.com/get-paid-to-live-with-cockroaches and complete the application.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.