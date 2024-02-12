Cozy winter white clothes your closet needs

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Gone are the days when the calendar dictated when you could wear white. In fact, apparel that’s white (or eggshell, ecru, cream, ivory, etc.) has a clean and fresh winter vibe, one that gives a nod to those pretty flakes falling outside your window.

Whether it’s a pair of cozy woven trousers or stylish snakeskin boots, there are scores of ways to incorporate “winter white” into your wardrobe. Here are some options.

These leg-lengthening trousers are both on-trend and affordable, and pairing them with a matching, off-white shirt makes the outfit sleek and classic-looking. The pants are constructed with a mid-weight fabric and a bit of spandex.

A pair of white sneakers brings a casual vibe to this look, while the blazer can dress things up a bit. You can also add a belt for a waist-defining pop of color.

What draws us to this chic, V-neck sweater from Banana Republic? Its versatility. This soft and pretty piece can be dressed “down” with jeans — or “up” with dress pants. This sweater is machine washable and made of 60% cotton and 40% Birla Livaeco.

And now’s the time to grab it, as the “snow day” color is on sale for 40% off. Plus, the site is also taking an extra 15% off at checkout.

A sweater dress just feels cozy, and this neutral, egret-colored one is ripe for accessorizing with a fun necklace or big hoop earrings.

Polished and preppy with a flared silhouette, this is one of those rare pieces you can wear straight from the office to a party. Want to add some whimsy or sex appeal to your outfit? Pair this dress with some high boots like the ones shown below.

Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted wearing boots just like the ones pictured above (hers were from the brand Paris Texas), and they quickly sold out of stores. But you can pick up a lookalike pair, Maryana’s Pointed Toe Boots, at various retailers, including Shopbop.

These snakeskin-embossed boots do have a 3.5-inch stiletto, though, so they’re not for amateur heels wearers!

Lately, knitted loungewear sets have become something of a luxury staple. It’s all about feeling comfortable while also looking presentable enough for running errands or even a lunch meeting.

This reasonably-priced top and pants set can be worn together or separately, if you’d rather just show off a half portion of white. As a set, pair it with dressy loafers or a pair of ever-trendy white sneakers.

If you’ve seen the ubiquitous T-Mobile commercial with Zoe Saldana, you know that oversized white puffer jackets are very in. And February is the perfect time to grab one, since stores are putting winter jackets on sale to make room for spring merchandise.

This lined, quilted, water-resistant jacket has a hood you can flip up on those last freezing days of winter. But you can also add a hat and scarf in any color — that’s the benefit of neutral white!

A pair of white sneakers is a wardrobe basic no matter what season we’re in. These New Balance 550s are trendy street sneakers that have gotten a lot of love on TikTok. You might buy them for their retro design (they were originally released in 1989), but you’ll love them for their memory foam cushioning. Either way, they’re great shoes to pair with your winter white outfit.

This creamy-colored half-zip fleece (official hue: “Magnolia”) can be layered under a bigger coat or worn on its own over a T-shirt as the weather begins to warm up. Sure, the light color can get dirty, but remember you can toss this in the washing machine. Just use the gentle cycle and cold water to prevent damage.

This classic pea coat has an elegant, slim fit that can work just as well with jeans as it can with dressier fare.

It’s made of a wool blend (so it’s not scratchy like pure wool), and it has stylish buttons and useful side pockets. Pair the beige color with a sweater in another shade of white for a pure, clean look.

Everyone needs a crisp, white button-down, and Banana Republic thinks its version is, as the name implies, “perfect.”

This one has pointy collars, extra-long sleeves and a tailored fit. It’s made of a cotton poplin that’s designed to bounce back after multiple washes, and it works on its own or under a blazer.

Pull this wardrobe staple on over a dress, and you will instantly lighten up your look. Denim jackets never go out of style, and incorporating a white one into your outfit is like adding a polished top coat — it just makes everything cleaner and clearer.

There’s a certain boho cool about this casual denim skirt with its deep pockets and cinch details. Tailored to fit your hips but flare slightly at the bottom, it looks chic but never fussy.

Pair this oyster-colored skirt with a button-down shirt or a fitted sweater in any color, including another shade of white.

You may have an event to attend in February, and your sleeveless dress just wasn’t designed for this month’s temperatures. In that case, throw on this cropped faux fur jacket.

Complement the white fur with pearl jewelry and white heels. No matter the color of your dress, the white jacket will pop as you make your grand entrance. And right now it’s on sale for almost $20 off!

