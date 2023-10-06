Crocs launches cowboy boots for Croctober

These boots are made for walking. Really.

Crocs, the company known for its comfortable but not so aesthetically appealing foam clog, is tapping into the popularity of cowboy boots. It is debuting the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot, which will sell for $120, just in time for holiday gift giving.

The boot is trending online and is “one of the most widely requested Crocs shoe designs in brand history,” according to a company press release.

The shiny boot has a "croc-embossed" texture featuring Western-inspired embroidery with the Crocs logo.

Crocs’ Classic Cowboy Boot will be launching online at Crocs.com and at select retail stores on Oct. 23.

The new boots are drawing mixed reviews online.

“My eyes have just been scared for life by the half cowboy boot half crocs shoes I just seen,” @ThatGirlPage_ wrote on X.

X user @DLSRedd disagreed.

“I need the cowboy Crocs now,” she wrote.

